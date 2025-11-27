An army of volunteers make sure Salvation Army is set for Thanksgiving Day feeding

“I just really want to thank all our volunteers, the companies who helped us in preparing and purchasing, especially our women’s auxiliary, who raise money every year to purchase dressing,” Capt. Chisolm said.

Tupelo’s Salvation Army is preparing enough food for 3 thousand meals on Thanksgiving Day. A big blessing for those who need a warm meal and for the volunteers who make it all happen, it’s their way of giving back.

“It is something we have always done, my father was involved with the Salvation Army, and I want to keep the tradition going,” said Holly Rogers, with the Garden Club.

“It is good to volunteer in the community, especially while you are doing it with others, and it is good to bless other people, especially during the holidays,” said Sloane Foster.

“We felt like we needed to give and be part of the community to come and help people less fortunate, have a great holiday,” said Sloane’s Dad, Mark.

The community center will be open for dine in Thanksgiving Day from 11 until one.

Anyone needing a warm meal can show up at the Salvation Army’s Community Center on Carnation Street.