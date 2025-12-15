An investigation into a shooting is underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Around 7:21 Saturday night, Columbus Police Officers responded to a report about a gunshot victim in the 700 block of 21st Street North.

When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a non life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Walter Earl Harris.

Harris was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the p3 tips app, and remember you can report anonymously.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X