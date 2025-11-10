An investigation is underway after an early morning accident

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Around 2:00 Sunday morning, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies, Clay County Coroner, and volunteer personnel responded to a fatal car crash.

Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter tells WCBI, the call came in around 2:20 at the Intersection of Highway 45 South Alternate and East Tibbee.

The two vehicles involved in the accident were a 2016 Nissan Altima, and a 2024 Mazda suv.

WCBI was told, it appears that the Altima was traveling east on West Tibbee Road, and was crossing over 45 to turn onto 45 north.

When they started to turn, the Mazda was traveling north and struck the Nissan Altima.

Two people in the Altima were killed, and they were both passengers.

The victims in the Altima have been identified as 18-year-old Nia Gates was from Nettleton, and 19-year-old Christopher Standifer from Prairie.

