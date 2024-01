Oktibbeha County home destroyed by fire

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County home is destroyed by fire.

The fire happened on 16th Section Road on Wednesday morning.

Volunteer firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the mobile home.

No one was injured.

The house is a total loss.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.

East and Bell Schoolhouse fire departments put out the flames.