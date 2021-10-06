An Oktibbeha County house caught on fire

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI)- The home was on Lisa Lane, right outside of Starkville city limits. No one was in the house or injured. The cause of the fire as of Wednesday, October 6, 2021, was unknown.

Firefighters saw that roof of the house was collapsing and had to go from an offensive approach to a defensive. Even with a limited amount of firefighters, the departments got the job done and secured the area.

“We’re volunteers, we’re short-staffed, we’re always needing some help, we had a good turnout today. The offense attack is we try to attach to and knock it down real quick but if the fire is out of hand and is too far gone like I said earlier the roof was starting to collapse and we don’t want to injure anybody. Safety’s first, around here with our fire department. We try to do our best to help out the community that what we’re here for that’s why we come is we want to do the best we want to serve our community and we want to make sure everybody is safe in the community,” said Oktibbeha Fire coordinator Patrick Warner.

Warner said he’s thankful for all the other agencies that pitched in to help with containing the fire.