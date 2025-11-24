An Ole Miss athlete is giving back during the bye week

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) A Former Houston High School athlete is giving back to his hometown during his off week.

Ole Miss Defensive Lineman William Echoles held a turkey giveaway this weekend.

This allowed Houston residents and Chickasaw County families, to get a free turkey and canned goods.

100 birds were given away at this event.

The Ole Miss Rebel William Echoles said, this was all to lend a helping hand to area families, during a time of need.

“I feel like it will be very beneficial because the government cut a lot of stuff off.” said Echoles. “So, people were not able to get turkeys or canned goods, so I feel like this was very beneficial.”

The giveaway was held at the Houston Fire Department, and Echoles tells WCBI, he plans to make his turkey drive an annual event, to be able to continue to help families that need a little extra help.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X