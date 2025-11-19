An update on a Tuesday night shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police have arrested four men in connection with a Tuesday night shooting.

Joseph McQuentin Brooks, Junior of Crawford, along with Marcus Alaric Hill, Lewayne Robertson, and Janeko LaRone Williams, all of Columbus, have been booked into the Lowndes County Jail.

Each is charged with Aggravated Assault Manifest Extreme Indifference to Life.

The charges stem from a shooting on Tuesday night, November 18, in the area of the Ready Mart at the intersection of North McCrary Road and Forrest Boulevard.

Columbus Police were called to the area for shots fired around 8:30 pm.

All four men were arrested at the scene.

There were no injuries.

The case is still under investigation, and Columbus Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X