COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our late spring pattern continues to bring scattered showers and storms each day as we head into the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms are possible through the evening and overnight hours, with temperatures staying warm in the low-70’s.

FRIDAY: Most of us will start the day dry, then scattered showers and storms are possible starting in the late morning hours lasting through the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-80’s.

WEEKEND: Rinse and repeat for the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours both days, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80’s.