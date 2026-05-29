CAC holds second Community Baby Shower

STARKVILLE, Miss., (WCBI) — For a second year, the Community Action Coalition’s Community Baby Shower is helping alleviate some financial stress for new parents.

From diapers to wipes and a few of the necessities, expecting and current moms went away with the essentials for their babies.

Having a baby can be expensive. An organization in Starkville is trying to help lighten the financial load for some young parents with a community-wide Baby Shower.

Whitney Cox, a therapist with Monarch and a member of the Community Action Coalition, says that with the price of everything steadily rising, this helps to relieve some stress.

“We know that every family that leaves here today is going to go home with bags and bags of diapers, wipes, bibs, blankets, bottles, pacifiers, all the things, and our hope is that will ease the burden of the financial responsibilities of bills and other things.”

She says it also gives people a chance to connect with resources in the area.

“This is put on because of organizations within our community. So, we all represent businesses within the Golden Triangle, particularly the Starkville area. This is our way of giving back,” Cox says.

Khalila Goss is eight months pregnant. She says events like this are helpful to moms, expecting, and current.

“Because not everyone has a support system, or not everyone has a family. So, I feel like this is the best way to get resources for the baby,” she said.

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