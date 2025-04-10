An update on MS Special Election and Municipal voting

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some area voters will be headed back to the polls for a special election and municipal run-offs.

First up is a Special Election in State Senate District 18 on Tuesday, April 15.

District 18 covers Leake, Winston, and Neshoba Counties.

Jenifer Branning resigned the seat when she won election to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Five people are running in the non-partisan race.

Municipal runoffs, where needed, will be held on Tuesday, April 22.

This Saturday, April 12, In-person absentee voting for those races begins.

Municipal Clerks’ Offices will be open from 8 am to 12 pm.

The last day to vote In-Person Absentee will be Saturday, April 19.

All Mail-in Absentee ballots must be postmarked by April 22, Election Day, and received by the Municipal Clerks’ Offices by 5 pm on April 30 to count.

For more information, you can go to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website or call your Municipal Clerk’s Office.

