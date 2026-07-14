Angel Moms hold second annual Family and Friends Day

SHANNON, Miss., (WCBI) — On Saturday, July 13, a group woman who are united by an unfortunate event came together to lean on each other, uplift one another to let their families and friends know, “we don’t have to walk this alone.”

Angel Moms held their annual Family and Friends Day in the Poplar Springs Community Park in Shannon. The moms all have one thing in common — their children are now resting in eternity.

Founded by Lisa Donegan after the death of her son Tray, the group unites moms who’ve lost children through one simple tool — connecting through technology.

And although they still hold the hurt, they were able to laugh, celebrate and love on each other. Each angel mom had a table honoring their child.

Tara Sloan remembered her son Madchen Sloan as a loving, caring, person. “Madchen carried a bright spirit, loving, caring, kind, full of laughter, never met a stranger just a all outgoing type of guy,” she says. Sloan lost Madchen to gun violence in 2019.

Valisa Braham-Smith’s grief was fresh. Her son Javon Rogers died of a heart attack at just 36. “It was like losing your breath, like a panic attack and everyday it feels like a panic attack, and I’ve just been trying to catch my breath.” Her family buried her son last Saturday.

Old and young, they each took time to remember their child. And although its heavy, the event was light, uplifting, and comforting.

The moms and even the dads saw that they are never alone. And they don’t have to walk this journey alone.

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