Angels come out to make Christmas brighter in Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Hall resembled Santa's Toy Factory on Friday

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Santa temporarily moved some of his operation South on Friday.

Aberdeen City Hall looked like the North Pole toy factory, as city employees and volunteers distributed gifts from the city’s Angel Tree drive.

Area residents were able to choose angels from the tree set up in City Hall.

Each angel had the name of a child and their Christmas wish list.

Organizers and recipients say the program is especially welcome in years like this. And that the real angels are the ones who came through for the kids.

“Some of them wouldn’t even have a Christmas. The times are hard, but you always have an angel that’s looking out for someone else.”

“Wouldn’t even have a Christmas. You know, because this pandemic, what is it going on 2 years? It’s taking its toll on everybody. You know, not just the kids, but the adults, the family members, and things.”

Organizers say they always have good response for the Angel Tree, with some donors coming out year after year.