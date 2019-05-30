Announcement Of New Year’s Eve Bash Showcases How Public-Private Partnerships Are Spurring Commercial Growth

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A New York style New Year’s Eve party will ring-in 2020.

That announcement is made at the newest addition to the Fairpark District.

Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has wanted the All America City to host its own New Year’s Eve gala.

But until Fairpark Towers was built, there wasn’t a suitable location.

“I’m extremely excited about the partnership with Century Construction, other sponsors to make this happen, it’s a true, public-private partnership, I think it will be a great addition, quality of life event right here in downtown Tupelo,” Mayor Shelton said.

That partnership allows the city to develop infrastructure, while companies, like Century Construction, purchase property in the Fairpark District for development.

Colin Maloney owns Century Construction. He will design and build a Tupelo themed ball to bring in the New Year. Century’s new headquarters was built in hopes of attracting more development to the area.

“Without the city of Tupelo we wouldn’t be able to get this thing out of the ground, they financed the roads, infrastructure, sidewalks and our main Fairpark plaza there,” Maloney said.

The city has seen a big return on its investment in the Fairpark area. In fact, plans are in the works for Phase Two of Fairpark Towers. Once that is fifty percent leased, construction will start.

“We are very unique in the country where we have the opportunity to double the size of our downtown,with new investment, we are proud of that investment, we passed the 130 million dollar mark in private investment, since Fairpark has started,” said Debbie Brangenberg, director of Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association.

Fairpark Towers is the first major office development in more than 40 years in Tupelo.

The Fairpark District started in 1999, when the city issued 22 million dollars in bonds to buy the 50 acre property for urban renewal.