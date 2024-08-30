Annual campaign begins for Golden Triangle’s United Way

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The saying goes “It’s better to give than to receive”.

But receiving can be pretty good too.

Five area residents found that out August 29.

The United Way of the Golden Triangle Region kicked off its annual campaign with fun, food, and cash.

United Way board members have been selling raffle tickets for the past couple of months.

A $100 ticket got you a chance at $10,000.

At tonight’s kick-off at Munson and Brothers Trading Post, they selected four individuals and one non-profit winner.

Of course, there were other draws like food, live music, and jumpers for the kids.

Now the work begins.

“So if you’re trying to figure out how can I earn volunteer hours with some of these agencies…This is the place to be. Mark your calendar we do this every year. Well we introduce you to these nonprofit so you can earn opportunities of volunteer so that you can get back and make a difference. Is not all about the money sometimes is your talent that we need,” said United Way of Golden Triangle’s Renee Sanders.

Tonight’s individual winners were:

Annie Crawford Chism of Columbus

Julie Whitlock of Eupora

Frank and Kathy Howell of Pontotoc

and Vera Jordan of Steens

The Non-profit winner was New Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Macon.

For more information on how to get involved with the United Way, visit Unitedway.com/getinvolved.

