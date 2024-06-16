Annual Juneteenth Parade makes its way Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With Juneteenth just around the corner, the holiday was celebrated in Downtown Columbus.

It was the 3rd annual Juneteenth Parade.

The community was able to bring their vehicles to participate in the parade.

The parade went from the River Walk Soccer Complex to the Columbus Police Department.

Leroy Brooks, the coordinator of the parade, said he was proud of the turnout.

“We had quite a few participants and had people actually coming outstanding on the street taking pictures,” Brooks said. “So, that’s indicative for something that’s catching in the community. It is reflective of a very important holiday and I think it is important that people see this cause they will begin to really understand and have a desire to understand what it’s all about.”

Brooks said the parade was the kickoff for the 27th annual Juneteenth Festival.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X