Annual Lee Home Bake Sale had assortments of baked goods today

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You might call it a “Black Tuesday” bake sale.

Every year, folks line up early for the Lee Home Bake Sale in Columbus. The annual fundraiser benefits the upkeep of the Stephen D. Lee home on 7th Street North.

There was a variety of made-from-scratch cookies, pies, candies, rolls, jellies, and relishes – all great addition to a Thanksgiving feast.

The association for the preservation of antiquities organizes the sale and members provide homemade baked goods.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter