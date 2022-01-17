Another beautiful day ahead Tuesday then rain returns Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Quiet weather continues until Wednesday afternoon when our next system arrives with showers and thunderstorms become likely late in the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper-20s. Patchy fog is possible. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear and warmer with highs in the mid-50s. South wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonable with lows in the low-40s. South wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and a few severe storms are possible with this system. The primary threat will be for large hail and damaging winds. Once this system moves through, much colder air settles into the area with highs struggling to get out of the 30s Thursday and Friday. This weekend continues with cooler air in the 40s.