Another beautiful weekend ahead then storms arrive next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was another beautiful day with a sunny sky and afternoon highs in the upper-60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low-40s. Calm winds.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-40s. Calm winds.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This weekend will continue to look great with beautiful weather Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 60s both days, with mostly sunny skies. Our next chance of rain will hold off until the middle to end of next week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail possible.