Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council.

Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents.

Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks.

The Columbus position came open after former Chief Fred Shelton retired.

City leaders appointed Doran Johnson as Interim Chief. Sources said he was not one of the three finalists in the search.

Another candidate is expected to interview with the council next week.

