Another freeze Tuesday morning

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: After Sunday’s rain, dry and cold weather returns to start Thanksgiving Week.

MONDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine through the day as breezy north winds pick up behind a departing cold front. Highs will only reach the middle 50s despite nearly full sun.

MONDAY NIGHT: A widespread freeze is likely with lows dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s for most. Make sure to remember sensitive pets and plants!

TUESDAY: Another day of sunshine is on tap as highs stay in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase somewhat ahead of the next system, but the weather stays dry and increasingly mild with highs in the lower 60s.

THANKSGIVING: Clouds continue to thicken with rain becoming likely in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the 60s.

BLACK FRIDAY: The day starts off quite cold behind Thursday’s front as lows dip back into the 30s. Highs will struggle into the lower 50s as the sky clears through the day.

WEEKEND: Seasonal weather is expected for now – plenty of sun both days with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s.