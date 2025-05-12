Another rain chance Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unsettled weather continues to start the work week, but temperatures will be climbing toward mid to late week!

MONDAY: As an upper low continues spinning over the Southeast, scattered to numerous showers along with a few rumbles are expected in the afternoon. Highs should average out in the middle 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Most of the rain will diminish after sunset, leaving a mostly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog is also possible.

TUESDAY: The stubborn upper low will finally begin lifting out, leaving fewer showers across the region. Still, a few downpours aren’t out of the question! Highs will again hold in the upper 70s.

REST OF WEEK: As the weather dries out Wednesday, temperatures will begin rising! Highs will reach the upper 80s Wednesday, and we’ll be pushing 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday. There is some concern for storm chances late Friday into the weekend, but confidence remains low for now. Stay tuned for further updates!