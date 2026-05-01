Gold Triangle’s EMCC holds first 2026 commencement for nursing

WEST POINT (WCBI) – Graduation season has officially begun in North Mississippi.

East Mississippi Community College’s Golden Triangle Campus held its first commencement of the year.

This morning, it was the Nursing Program’s turn.

32 students received their Associate’s Degrees in Nursing.

With a nationwide shortage in nurses and other healthcare workers, each class helps make a difference.

Instructors said that finishing the coursework and crossing the stage isn’t the end. It’s the beginning of something new.

“To see that nursing, again, is a commitment to lifelong learning, and these students have committed their last two years to providing the technical skills to go out and provide safe care for patients,” said Director Jamonica Johnson.

Graduation ceremonies for other majors at EMCC’s Golden Triangle and Scooba Campuses will be next Thursday and Friday.

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