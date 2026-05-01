Calmer weekend to enjoy

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few showers tonight. Drier conditions are expected for the weekend, so make sure to enjoy!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds will maintain across the state tonight. A few showers may move into the SE corner of our coverage area this evening and overnight. Temperatures will be mild, in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Going into the morning on Saturday, clouds will stick around. They will gradually clear away by late morning. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday. It is going to be a breezy day, with wind gusts up to 20MPH.

Sunday will be very sunny. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s. The wind will be calmer. Overnight lows both nights will be in the middle to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Afternoon highs will be gradually climbing through most of the week. Expected to be back in the lower 80s by mid-week. Another front will be expected, bringing more rain potential to our corner.