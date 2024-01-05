Another round of rain today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The active weather pattern we are in brings another rain chance to end out the work week. Showers will linger for Saturday, but more dry time, and some sun, comes on Sunday. That break from the wet weather doesn’t last long though. Rain comes back into the forecast Monday.

FRIDAY: The day starts dry, but rain returns by mid-afternoon. It will begin along I-55 between 2-3pm and overspread the area by 5pm. There will be pockets of heavy rain embedded which could contain a rumble of thunder. High: 53°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain continues. The rain and cloud cover will help moderate temperatures. Overnight lows will stay above 40° for most! The most consistent rain will conclude by sunrise on Saturday. Totals from this system will range from 0.25″-1″.

SATURDAY: Pesky lingering showers are possible throughout the day. They will be brief and not everyone will see one. High temperatures will reach the low-50s.

SUNDAY: This will be the better day of the weekend. Rain will officially be over and clouds will begin to clear in the afternoon. High: 53.

NEXT WEEK: It doesn’t take long for rain to come back into the area. By Monday, another system marks the return of wet weather.