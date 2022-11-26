Another round of rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures remain fairly mild, but another system will be moving in and bringing more rain along with it.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to be fairly mild, in the lower 50s. Cloud coverage is building back in tonight with the next system planning to approach tomorrow. Football goers should feel comfortable at tonight’s games.

SATURDAY: Another system is going to be moving in and bring more rain into the Deep South. The chance currently sits at 70%. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the middle 60s, with overcast cloud coverage. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Temperatures again will be in the middle 60s, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s. Cloud coverage will lighten slightly to be mostly cloudy.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are going to be all over the place next week. The full range of temperatures goes from the middle 50s to the lower 70s. Overnight low temperatures are ranging anywhere from the lower 40s to the lower 60s. Rain is also set to turn next week between Tuesday and Wednesday.