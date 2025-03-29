Another round of severe weather for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another line of showers and storms brings a severe weather threat for our Sunday night. Things briefly dry out for Tuesday before more storms return by Wednesday.

TONIGHT – We’ll have a few scattered showers through the evening hours before things briefly dry out overnight. Heavy cloud coverage continues through the overnight period with temperatures staying mild in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY/MONDAY – Our Sunday starts off mostly dry with a few scattered showers and storms developing by the early afternoon and evening hours ahead of the main line of storms. The main line will push through late Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Our rough time frame is from 10PM Sunday – 8AM Monday. All modes of severe weather are possible with this system and since this is an overnight event, BE SURE TO HAVE MULTIPLE WAY TO RECEIVE WARNINGS!

NEXT WEEK – Things will briefly dry out for our Tuesday before more rain and storms return for the second half of next week.