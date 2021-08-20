Another Stormy Saturday Ahead

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any point through the day. A few storms could contain frequent lightning and gusty winds during the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper-80s to the low-90s. Chance of rain: 60%.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will give way to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Overnight lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 40%.

SUNDAY: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible; otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with afternoon high temperatures in the low-90s. Chance of rain: 30%.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure will dominate the region to start the week and temperatures will respond accordingly! Afternoon highs will reach the middle-90s Monday through Wednesday with heat indices into the low-100s. Take proper precautions to stay cool and hydrated! Our best chance of rain next week arrives Thursday with a 40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

TROPICS: Hurricane Grace has reached the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 storm before making another landfall into Mexico this weekend. Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic is forecast to make landfall into the New England area in the coming days as a hurricane. This system has the potential to make landfall into Long Island, New York with high impacts possible. Elsewhere, tropical weather development is not expected over the next five days. Hurricane Grace has reached the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 storm before making another landfall into Mexico this weekend. Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic is forecast to make landfall into the New England area in the coming days as a hurricane. This system has the potential to make landfall into Long Island, New York with high impacts possible. Elsewhere, tropical weather development is not expected over the next five days.

Follow Meteorologist Lance Blocker on Facebook and Twitter or via reach out via e-mail at LBlocker@WCBI.com!