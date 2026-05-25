Another week of rain in the forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Moisture continues pushing North from the Gulf. Rain chances maintain throughout the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers will continue to gradually lighten through the rest of the evening. Temperatures tonight will stay mild and muggy, in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: The rain will not be like Monday. There will be continued chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms though. Likely going to be a lot like it was this past weekend, with increased chances through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Repeat pattern for the middle of our week. Afternoon high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. Increased chances for showers/storms through the afternoon. Low temperatures stay mild, in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Definitely holding onto the humidity.