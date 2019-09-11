Apparent tornado sweeps through Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Damages structures, downs trees and street lights, leaves tens of thousands without power
- Advertisement -
18M ago
Antonio Brown accused of rape in federal lawsuit
Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, issued a statement saying Brown “denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit”
4H ago
Arizona trooper arrested on charges he tried to extort sexual favors
Tremaine Jackson, 43, has been relieved of duty after 13 years on the job in central Phoenix
7H ago
Texas executes man for 2010 killing of 61-year-old grandmother
Lawyers for Mark Anthony Soliz, 37, argued that he suffered from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, which left him with brain damage
7H ago
Mexico writes off “safe third country” immigration deal with U.S.
Mexico’s top diplomat touted his government’s efforts to stem the flow of migrants trying to the reach the U.S. and cast a “safe third country” agreement as unnecessary and politically untenable
8H ago