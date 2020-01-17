Appeals court strikes down appeal to rehear abortion case

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A federal appeals court refuses to hear an appeal that struck down a Mississippi abortion law.

Former Governor Phil Bryant signed the 15-week abortion ban law in 2018.

The state’s only abortion clinic in Jackson sued and the legislation was ruled unconstitutional.

In December, three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with that ruling. The state asked the entire 5th Circuit to reconsider.

That request was denied Friday.

The state is likely to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case.