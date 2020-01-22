Appeals court upholds Lowndes County capital murder conviction

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld a Lowndes County capital murder conviction.

Derrick Bankhead claimed his right to a fair trial was violated when the jury heard a remark about a prior felony conviction.

The comment was made during a video of Bankhead being interviewed by Columbus police.

Bankhead killed his disabled cousin, Eddie Bankhead, during a drug-fueled robbery in July 2011.

A jury convicted Derrick Bankhead.

He continues to serve a life sentence.

Omar Beard, Cortez Williams, and Michael Ross all pleaded guilty for their roles in the deadly shooting.