Area barbershops prepare to reopen

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Governor Tate Reeves has announced that places like gyms, hair and nails salons and barbershops are allowed to open back up all across Mississippi.

But before they open their doors, they have to follow strict cleaning and sanitation guidelines.

- Advertisement -

One local barbershop has already started the process.

“We are getting ready to open up, we are deep cleaning the salon like they want us to but we do that anyway,” said Currie Haynes, the owner of Currie’s Barber Shop & Salon. “But we haven’t been here in a while so we’re going to deep clean the whole place, the floors the furniture, the appliances the tools.”

Currie’s Barber Shop & Salon is re-opening after being closed due to the pandemic.

But before they can allow clients back through the doors and into the chairs, the shop has to go through deep cleaning, and everything has to be sanitized.

For Haynes, some of this is business as usual.

“Well the sanitation that we already do, we clean the tools after each use, we clean the combs the brushes and the clippers and anything we use we automatically clean that before the pandemic,” said Haynes.

But he will be taking the next step to be extra clean.

“After the pandemic, we’re going to do the same thing, but what we are going to do different is were going to use a fresh laundered cape between each use, neck strips and everybody is going to wear a mask and hand sanitizer is going to be used when you walk in the door and before you leave and were probably going to be taking people’s temperatures before they come in,” said Haynes.

Under the new rules, only one customer is allowed inside per employee.

“Yeah they’re going to be waiting outside in their cars and they are probably going to text me or call me to let me know that they are here,” said Haynes. “I’m going to have a table outside with a sign-up sheet if anyone wants to sign in.”

Haynes said he is ready to see his clients and get back to business.

“I’m just excited to get back to life,” said Haynes. “Its been an adventure these past couple of weeks because I’ve been building decks and painting houses and doing odd jobs to make it but it’ll be nice to get back to somewhat normal.”

Currie’s opens its doors Tuesday and will be operating at regular hours