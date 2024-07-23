Area businesses team up for back-to-school drive

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Midas of Columbus and BNI Possum Town teamed up for a school supply drive.

100 backpacks were given away in less than an hour.

Organizers also made sure there were plenty of supplies for the students in the bags.

They said this was a small way they could give back to their customers who support them.

“What we want to do at Midas is always be the company that gives back, be really involved in the community. We have a responsibility to get back to the people who shop here in our community. If we cannot make our communities better together it doesn’t really matter what we do at Midas,” said Ron Oswalt, Midas.

“The last thing I want to be on our children’s minds is the lack of school supplies. So today, we’ve come out and we’ve packed backpacks for the children are community. We want to give back we want everyone to come out and just have a super successful school year and we want to supply them with everything that they need so that with the excitement they’re not worried,” said Kristin Tate, Possum Town BNI.

This is the first year Midas and Possum Town BNI have teamed up for the giveaway.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X