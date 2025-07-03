Area Butchers plan ahead of anticipated 4th of July weekend

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – For many families, a cookout is just as important as fireworks for the Fourth of July.

And with the holiday weekend kicking off in just a few hours, people are out picking up those last-minute supplies.

Area Butcher shops are seeing a crowd of customers today.

While many businesses will be shutting down for the 4th of July holiday, one group is getting ready for a rush of customers.

“Just letting everybody know we are open all day for the 4th of July,” Mitch Bulley said. “Many people are closed, but we are open for last-minute things we want to grab and enjoy throughout the weekend. We are expecting people to be grilling all weekend long.”

Before firing up the grill, people will be stopping by butcher shops to stock up on high-quality meat.

Mitch Bulley owns Bulley’s Lodge in Caledonia.

He said they have a plan in place for the holiday rush.

“All the staff here that’s available for us, bringing everybody in,” Bulley said. “We are taking a lot of pre-orders over the phone. We encourage everybody to preorder, we’ve got specialty burgers, cut steaks, so when you walk in, you can just grab it and go.”

ReFed reports that over 120 million pounds of food are used during the 4th of July in the U.S.

Area butchers said they are passionate about their role in adding flavor to the annual American tradition.

“I feel very excited and very privileged to be here in the United States of America. Being from South Africa 28 years ago, what I have to offer for people here for the 4th of July is nothing but grilling, grilling, and grilling,” Adrian Vanzyl, Hunters Gold Custom Meats owner said. “If you want to grill, if you want 80 different flavors of sausages made in house, this is the place to get.”

“To celebrate our country, to celebrate especially our town doing the barbeque competition,” Bulley said. “We love when people come together, we are big contributors for our community so when everybody come together and get together, celebrate our country and also celebrate the community. We love that and a updated part when we get here.”

The National Retail Federation reports over 65 percent of Americans celebrate the Fourth of July with a cook out, barbecue, or a picnic.

