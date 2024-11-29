Area Circuit Court Judge appointed to statewide legal panel

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An area Circuit Court Judge has been named to an important statewide legal panel.

Judge Michelle Easterling of the 16th Judicial District Circuit Court has been appointed by the Mississippi Supreme Court as one of three new members of the Bar Complaint Tribunal.

Members of the Complaint Tribunal hear and decide disciplinary matters involving complaints against lawyers.

The 27 member tribunal is made up of 9 judges and 18 lawyers selected by the justices of the state Supreme Court.

They sit in panels made up of two attorneys and one judge.

The new members will serve three-year terms which begin January First.

