Area emergency response agencies conduct tabletop exercise

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Emergency Management, area first responders, and other agencies laid their plans on the table.

The agencies conducted a tabletop exercise to evaluate their plans, procedures, resources, and actions for responding to a tornado hitting the area.

Each group shared its action plan, so that all agencies would be familiar with each other’s procedures, and could make adjustments to help them improve response.

Among the discussions were having a backup notification system in case your primary communication sources are down, and making sure that employees know what to do until emergency responders can get to the scene.

“And that’s why we have a meeting with all our responders and our agencies to talk about what happens when a disaster hits. Because it could be your agency that’s damaged, but because responders are responding to other areas, it makes two hours, three hours, and that you know what to do in the event you’re waiting for them to get there,” said Cindy Lawrence, Lowndes County EMA Director.

Lawrence urged businesses to have a written emergency plan and to test it.

