Area mental health service reminds people help is only phone call away

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Help is only a phone call away. That was one of the messages from Contact Helpline.

Executive Director Katrina Sunivelle spoke to business and community leaders in Columbus.

Contact Helpline has been providing mental health services in the Golden Triangle since 1975.

Sunivelle and the specialists there have noticed an alarming trend in recent years: a rise in suicides and suicide attempts.

But she also noted a positive trend: a rise in calls to the helpline.

Sunivelle said if people call they can be helped, and a new number has simplified access to that help.

“988 is the Mental Health Emergency Number. We have 911 as our regular emergency number to call, but if you dial 988, you will get a trained crisis line specialist to assist you. If you text 988, you will get a trained specialist to assist you. And if you go to 988lifeline.org, you can go into chat, and you can chat with someone. So, we’re doing everything we can as crisis line specialists and in the mental health community to bring mental wellness. To those who are dealing with depression, thoughts of suicide, you are not alone,” said Sunivelle.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, go to 988lifeline.org or call or text 988.

