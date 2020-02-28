Area Pastors Team Up With Police Department to Discuss Community Safety

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-Local pastors and the Columbus Police Department are coming together to make their community safer.

On Thursday, the two parties discussed increasing security presence at the churches.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said CPD will provide active shooter training to the congregations if requested.

The department will also provide training for armed security personnel.

Both parties said this is necessary for the safety of church goers in this day and age.

“The police are here to provide protection,” said Stan McCrary, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. “They’re known as the peace keepers, and Jesus said blessed are the peace makers. The peacemakers are running to chaos and trying to bring peace and order, then we have the peace keepers who are keeping the peace, so our police officers are here to keep the peace, and we have the church designed to help in case it’s necessary to instill some peace.”

Thursday was the first of many meetings they plan to have.

If any pastors missed the meeting and would like to be involved, you’re encouraged to contact CPD.