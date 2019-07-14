Area small businesses react to Amazon Prime Day

Many people could agree buying items from a website saves gas in the car and long lines in the store.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-The world is consistently changing with new technology and gadgets.

And more people are turning to online shopping to get some of those new releases.

Companies like Amazon gear up every year for Prime Day, selling their most popular items at discounted prices.

“Online shopping has hurt me, it’s hurt everybody I’m sure,” said Fashion Barn store owner Homer Beaty.

Beaty says that some of his clientele have turned to online shopping before coming in his store.

” If they buy it online, a-lot of the times it won’t fit and they have to come and get it from us anyhow,” said Beaty.

Beaty says being able to try on clothes helps businesses because customers know exactly what they’re getting.

” A-lot of people like to come in and see the clothes, feel the clothes, touch the clothes, and that’s the only thing that we got going,” said Beaty.

Hollyhocks store owner Gloria Herriott says there’s another detail you’re not able to justify from behind the screen.

“When you’re looking at a picture it’s hard to tell the size or the material to tell if it’s good quality or not,” said Herriott.

Both Herriott and Beaty says in-person shopping plays a major role to customer satisfaction.

” The touch of a finger just doesn’t get you excited about it,” said Herriott.

And there’s a set time for delivery, usually ranging within a week.

” You have to wait till it gets there so there is delayed gratification,” said Herriott

To stay up to speed with companies ,like Amazon, Herriott posts pictures on social media and offers shipping to her customers.

” I have to stay with the trends,” said Herriott.

Amazon Prime Deals will begin at Monday at midnight.