Area students recognized with annual A.C.E. and Youth Awards

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A few area students were recognized for excellence in overcoming adversities while achieving academic success.

The Exchange Club of Columbus held their annual Youth and A.C.E Awards program at Lion Hills Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Grace Massey of New Hope High School received the Youth Award.

The Youth Award goes to hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement, and leadership.

Scarlet Frey is the winner of the A.C.E. Award.

A.C.E. Stands for “accepting the challenge of excellence” and is often awarded to a student who has faced and overcome challenges during their high school years while maintaining academic excellence.

“There are so many different challenges students have at times like physical challenges, challenges with their home life, challenges with a relative that they need help and yet they still excel at school,” said Jerry Fortenberry, Exchange Club of Columbus President.

Exchange Club members said they hope the program will provide an incentive for other youth in the community to strive for equally high levels of achievement.