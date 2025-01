Area waste services delay services due to snow and ice on Friday

VERNON, Ala., LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Waste management has suspended all garbage and trash collection services due to weather conditions in Vernon and surrounding areas on Friday, Jan. 10.

It will resume services as soon as weather and road conditions safely allow.

Golden Triangle Waste Services will not be running its trucks on Friday but will be back to regular operations on Monday, Jan 13.

