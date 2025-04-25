Man behind bars after assaulting police officers in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is being held without bond after assaulting police officers.

On Wednesday, April 22, Tupelo Police were called to a reported assault at Helping Hands on South Church Street.

Officers were told that a suspect had assaulted an employee.

They found the suspect, Matthew Cunningham, reportedly armed with a knife.

Cunningham ran from officers, but they quickly caught up with him.

Officers said that while they were putting Cunningham into the patrol car, he kicked one officer and spat on another.

He was charged with two counts of Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Cunningham is being held in the Lee County Jail.

