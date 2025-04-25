Woman arrested for grand larceny in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is in the Lee County Jail after being accused of leaving a gas station in someone else’s car.

On Sunday, April 20, Tupelo Police were called to the Texaco station in the 1300 block of Barnes Crossing Road.

A person there reported that their car had been taken from the parking lot.

During the investigation, police identified Tabatha Cantrell as a suspect.

Cantrell was arrested on Thursday, April 24, and has been charged with one count of Grand Larceny, taking of a Motor Vehicle.

She is currently being held without bond.

