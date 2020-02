By

Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Brooksville man was accused of stealing from a Macon grocery store.

Johnie Howell, 53, was charged with shoplifting.

- Advertisement -

Macon police alleged Howell stole food, beer, and other items from Tem’s Food Market Thursday morning.

Howell’s bond is set at $1,500.