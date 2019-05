PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Pickens County deputies made an arrest in an April homicide.

Zosimo Hernandez, 23, was charged with murder and theft of property 1st Degree.

He’s accused of killing Hernan Diego of Carrollton.

Diego was found shot to death on County Road 2, back on April 6.

District Attorney Andrew Hamlin announced the arrest Thursday.

Hernandez remained in the Pickens County Jail on a $1.1 million bond.