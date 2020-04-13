Arrington Assisted Living Community resident tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person living at the Arrington Assisted Living Community tested positive for COVID-19.

The retirement community administration said the person tested positive on Saturday.

They’re being treated at an area hospital.

Right now, no one else in the living center is showing any symptoms.

The area where the person lived has been zoned off and those living in that part of the building are being quarantined.

Plantation Pointe has released the following statement: