Arrington Assisted Living Community resident tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person living at the Arrington Assisted Living Community tested positive for COVID-19.
The retirement community administration said the person tested positive on Saturday.
They’re being treated at an area hospital.
Right now, no one else in the living center is showing any symptoms.
The area where the person lived has been zoned off and those living in that part of the building are being quarantined.
Plantation Pointe has released the following statement:
“It is with deep regret that I announce that a long-time resident of
the Arrington Assisted Living Community has tested positive with
for COVID-19,” says Ken Phillips, administrator of Plantation Pointe
Retirement Community. “For more than a month of social
mitigation and proactive measures dictated by the Mississippi Department of Health and the CDC, we successfully protected the residents of the Arrington Assisted Living facility.”
Every minute of the day, Plantation Pointe administrators and staff
focus on protecting human health while being guided by what is
presently know about COVID-19 and how it behaves. “This is a new
virus, and everyone is learning and adjusting strategies from the
latest available evidence, says Melanie Abrams RN, and Infection
Preventionist.