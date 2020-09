COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Sending good vibes into the sky on the strings of balloons.

Some residents from the Arrington Assisted Living Community at Plantation Point used a balloon release to lift off Assisted Living Week.

This is the first event. From here, residents will participate in a watermelon social, hat day and crazy sock day – all while socially distancing.

Assisted Living Week is celebrated nationally.