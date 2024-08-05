Artesia Day Festival helps boost local businesses and vendors

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of people look forward to the Artesia Day Festival every year.

Quality and affordable food, live music, and games is what the festival is all about.

“I come faithfully every year dealing with the vendors and stuff. I like to see different cultures, and different booths,” said Elroy Graham, Artesia Day Festival Attendee. “I also like to come to enjoy the live entertainment, and to socialize with others, even those that came from out of state.”

The Artesia Day Festival started over twenty years ago and has continued to grow since then.

Small business owners say events like this are not only beneficial for their business, but also a small town like Artesia.

“For a small town like Artesia, and it brings much success, and it brings together different people from all over the world,” said Jan Smith, Jazzy J’s Italian Ice, Vendor. “Also, for a small business like mine, it helps me expand, and it gives other people a chance to know who Jazzy J’s Italian Ice is.”

“I get a great impact, it is a lot of other vendors here, but no one is competitive here,” said Julian Earl, J&J Homemade Funnel Cake, Vendor. “Everyone has a good turnout here, and we all make good money. It is a great crowd, and good artists are here.”

Owner of Willis Mobile Food Truck Billy Willis has been coming to the festival for nine years.

He said he has the same goals in mind each year.

“Keeping the same quality service, the quality food, and keeping,” said Willis. “The people that comes to my booth happy.”

Vendors said they are already looking for to next year’s event.

This was the 26th annual Artesia day event.

