As presidential election nears, efforts pick up to recruit poll workers

by Simeon Gates, Mississippi Today August 26, 2024

MISSISSIPPI (MISSISSIPPI TODAY) – With the general election three months away, Mississippi is running low on one essential resource: poll workers.

While Secretary of State Michael Watson couldn’t quantify the shortage in Mississippi, he said county circuits and election commissioners around the state had told him they were having problems recruiting poll workers.

Poll workers have been in short supply across the country since 2020. Among the several reasons for the current shortage are low and inconsistent payments, lack of interest, experienced poll workers retiring and others leaving due to harassment.

“When we meet with our circuit clerks and our election commissioners, one of the most common questions has always been, from us, ‘What are your larger businesses around this county?’ We’re going to start working on getting those businesses to, hopefully, entertain the idea of encouraging their younger workers to get involved with working the polls, maybe incentivizing them to do so,” Watson said.

Watson created a simplified application portal for people to become poll workers. They’ve had at least 12,605 new poll worker registrations since the new application came out in 2020.

Poll workers are paid volunteers who help run state, local, and general elections. Their responsibilities vary but can include setting up polling locations, assisting voters, checking identification, acting as bailiffs, and more.

The Election Administration and Voting Survey collected data in 2022 on how difficult it is for jurisdictions to recruit poll workers. The majority of election officials that responded, 54.1%, said it was somewhat or very difficult. Just 22.7% said it was somewhat or very easy.

Cynthia Jones, a poll worker in Hinds County for six years, said the state needs to resolve logistical issues with elections.

“If it’s not enough materials and enough things to make sure we stay safe, and making sure all the materials are there, we’re doomed to fail. So they can at least make sure those things are taken care of,” she said.

Numerous Hinds County voting precincts ran out of ballots during last year’s gubernatorial election. Many voters had to wait in line for hours, causing others to give up and go home.

The state implemented changes to make the jobs of poll workers more attractive. In 2023, the Legislature raised poll workers’ maximum pay to $200 depending on the county.

Watson emphasized the need for poll workers to serve their communities and ensure fair elections. “Those are the unsung heroes of election integrity, making sure we have folks who are properly trained who can help run elections,” he said.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

