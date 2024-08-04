Assembly Church provides community with free groceries

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Studies show many families will spend more on groceries this year, than previous years.

The Assembly Church in Columbus is packing bags with food, for several families who need the extra help.

Each bag filled with food, allows families to spend money on other everyday essentials.

Outreach Pastor Andy Setiawan said the church wants to be able to lend a helping hand to those families.

“First of all, this is to glorify God, so that is first and foremost for the ministry,” said Setiawan. “We also want to help out our community. Lately with inflation going up, groceries are high, so we have a lot of stuff in these bags that is probably worth $75 or more. So, it is just to help fill the gap.”

Dairron Hayden received free groceries, and he said the free food will be a big help to him and others.

“It is very helpful because like I stated once before, if someone is not getting enough income, this takes away from them going to the grocery store, so it is just a big help,” said Hayden.

The Assembly Church partnered with Fairview Baptist Church to offer prayer, free clothes, and free showers for the community.

“It is just being able to not only give them a clean body, but for them to leave here with a clean soul,” said Shelton. “It is for them to be able to come and lay their burdens, and for us to be able to pray for them. The physical shower is just a vessel for us to be able to get to know people, and to love them.”

Setiawan said the church will continue to provide free groceries for the community.

The Assembly Church in Columbus has been providing free groceries for the community for over three years.

